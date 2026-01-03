Shrewsbury Town midfielder Harrison Biggins joins Newport County on loan

Biggins had become unsettled at Salop after making just nine competitive appearances this season - six in League Two, two in the EFL Trophy and one in the FA Cup first round - without registering a goal or an assist.

The 29-year-old has not featured in a Shrewsbury matchday squad since the clash with Grimsby Town at the Meadow in early December.

The move comes after the Shropshire Star revealed that Biggins would be allowed to leave the club for free during the January transfer window should interest materialise.

Online speculation had suggested the midfielder was set to become a free agent, but the club maintained he would not be released and would instead be made available to other clubs at no cost.

Shrewsbury were prepared to let Biggins move on in order to secure him more regular playing time elsewhere and to free up wages for potential new signings.

Biggins has now completed a loan switch to Newport County, who sit 23rd in League Two - one place and two points below Shrewsbury - for the remainder of the campaign.

He has made 29 appearances for Salop since arriving in Shropshire from Doncaster Rovers in June 2024.

A Shrewsbury Town statement read: “Shrewsbury Town can confirm Harrison Biggins has joined Newport County on loan.

“The midfielder, who joined Salop in June 2024, has made 29 appearances in blue and amber.

“Harrison will now spend the remainder of the campaign at Rodney Parade. All the best, Biggo.”