'I've given it my all' - Shrewsbury Town desperate for turnaround as pressure mounts

Football's ability to turn quickly is well known. Just weeks ago, Salop boss Appleton was upbeat and optimistic after a positive upturn in results. Town appeared to have turned a corner and enjoyed a solid run of form, particularly on home soil.

However, that momentum has since evaporated and Shrewsbury now find themselves urgently searching for a route back to form.

Salop are winless in their last eight league matches, losing five during that run. They have scored just once in their past four outings and now travel to face an in-form Salford City side, unbeaten in seven, on Sunday.

Defeat to fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day saw Shrewsbury slip to 22nd in the table and added further urgency to the need for a swift turnaround.

Appleton admitted after that loss that he has felt under pressure from the very start of his time at the club - and that remains the case as he returns to Salford, where he was born.

"I was certainly hoping to be much higher, but there are so many factors that come into play," Appleton said.

"People can make their own minds up and make their own decisions. I can only affect what I can control, and I'll continue to do that.

"As long as I'm preparing the right way and doing everything I can I know I'll be able to look myself in the mirror knowing at least I've given it my all.

"At least I've given myself and everyone at the football club the chance to do something positive, and if their opinion is different, so be it."

Shrewsbury face a Salford City side battling at the opposite end of the table. Karl Robinson's team currently sit fourth, five points adrift of leaders Bromley.

Former Town striker Daniel Udoh came back to haunt his old club in the reverse fixture in September, as Salop conceded twice inside the final 10-minutes to lose 3-1.

"It'll be a really tough game," Appleton added. "They've got a lot of quality players, especially in their front line.

"The front three or four are very good for this level and very difficult to play against, but I think we proved when we played here how dangerous we can be against those types of sides that attack with one half of the team and defend with the other half.

"As much as it's going to be a difficult game for us I'd like to think that we can cause them a few problems as well."

New teenage recruit Iwan Morgan could make his Shrewsbury Town debut after joining on loan from Brentford on the opening day of the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Salop are monitoring several fitness concerns. Anthony Scully was forced off inside the opening 10 minutes against Bristol Rovers with a hamstring issue, Tom Sang has been battling illness, and Josh Ruffels is facing a spell on the sidelines.

Appleton said: "Josh looks very unlikely because of the situation with his calf, and Tom has had an illness so we haven't really seen him since Grimsby.

"With that extra bit of time hopefully we'll be able to have him available for the Salford game, but these flus can take a lot out of you so we'll just wait to hear back from him."

Predicted Shrewsbury Town XI: Brook; Hoole, Anderson, Boyle; McDermott, Perry, England, Clucas; Kabia, Marquis, Lloyd

Bench: Harrison, Benning, Gray, Aneke, Morgan

Big match prediction: Home win