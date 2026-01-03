Excited teenage signing Iwan Morgan eyes Shrewsbury Town debut at Salford City

The 19-year-old became Salop's first signing of the January transfer window on New Year's Day, joining on loan from Premier League club Brentford.

In line with EFL regulations, Morgan was unavailable for Shrewsbury's defeat to Bristol Rovers on Thursday, but is now eligible for selection for Sunday's trip to Salford.

Asked if he is hoping to make his debut in Greater Manchester, he said: "That’s what I am hoping. I have got to train well to make sure I have my name in the squad.

"I am looking forward to hopefully showing the fans what I can do. Hopefully a lot of goals and assists, and bringing a bit of excitement to the game.

"I have trained with the lads, what an unbelievable session it was, being around the lads, training facilities, it’s just what I need for my first loan.

"The players are laughing, joking, a bit of banter, but when it comes down to training it’s serious.

"The same with the gaffer and assistant, they sound buzzing to have me, so now it’s my time to show them that back."

Morgan was Brentford B's top scorer for a second successive season last term, ending the campaign with 25 goals and four assists.

Michael Appleton has spoken about his hopes to improve the team at the top end of the pitch, and after speaking with the Salop boss, Morgan revealed he was eager to join.

He added: "I said yes, what a great opportunity for someone like me to go out there and show what I can do in the league. When I had a zoom call with Michael it was a no brainer to come.

"I started the season well, it must have done alright for Shrewsbury to come in. I knew that it was maybe time to explore in January and try and get some men’s football and league football in me. I am grateful for the opportunity."

The 19-year-old was also named on the bench for Brentford's Premier League fixtures against Leicester City and Everton last season.

"It was a bizarre season," the Welsh youth player added. "I started off six months without scoring a goal and then one went in and they kept coming.

"It was a great achievement for me, especially being involved in a Premier League game.

"For someone like me, coming from such a small place in Cardiff, what an achievement, it’s all I have ever wanted. Now I have done that I want to keep going and see what I can do."