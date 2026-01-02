Shrewsbury Town Women aim to start new year with win as signing Macey Turvey targets promotion push

Salop, who sit fourth in the West Midlands Regional Women's Premier, welcome strugglers Alvechurch on Sunday.

Darel Tidman-Poole's side were unbeaten until their last outing, where they suffered defeat to Solihull Moors. They currently sit 10 points behind leaders Redditch Borough but have three games in hand.

Shrewsbury recently strengthened their squad with the signing of defender Macey Turvey following her departure from Kidderminster Harriers, and the 24-year-old has set her sights on helping the club push for promotion.

She said: "When I left Kidderminster, I was in a bit of a rough place with football, so to sign for Shrewsbury has got the enjoyment and love back into the game for me.

"I am looking forward to the rest of the season with the girls and enjoying my football here.

Macey Turvey has signed for Shrewsbury Town Women. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Women

"Darel has known me since I was 16. To have Darrel as my manager again is a good experience for me.

"I played against the girls several times last year and this season when we played in the FA Cup. I think Shrewsbury are a really good team and should play higher.

"What better way to join them and hopefully get them there."

The visit of Alvechurch precedes two away fixtures for Salop. Alvechurch have won just one league game so far this season.

With her experience, Turvey is also keen to help guide the younger members of the Shrewsbury squad.

The 24-year-old added: "Hopefully I can be a bit of a leader. I come with the experience and there are some younger ones in the team, so hopefully I can be a leader.

"I would say I am a no-nonsense player, I love my slide tackles and challenges. I love talking, you'll always hear me on the pitch.

"I would put myself as more of a leader more than others, but I can also be led."