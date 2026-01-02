'It's likely' - Michael Appleton reveals Manchester United plan for Shrewsbury loanee

Speaking after Shrewsbury's 3-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day, Appleton confirmed there is a break clause in the loan agreement.

The 19-year-old has made just eight appearances since joining Salop in July, with his last outing coming against Harrogate Town in September. Reports earlier this week suggested Manchester United were preparing to recall the young goalkeeper.

Appleton said: "It's likely to happen because there's a break clause, and the indications that we're getting from the conversations that we've had is that he's likely to get recalled."

Harrison was a substitute during Shrewsbury's defeat to Bristol Rovers on Thursday. Since the 19-year-old's last appearance, Will Brook has featured in goal.

The spell Shrewsbury is Harrison's first professional loan and followed him being named on the bench six times for Manchester United in the Premier League last season.

He was also called up to the England under-21s squad for the first time in his career in November.

On New Year's Day, Shrewsbury announced their first signing of the January transfer window, bringing in Iwan Morgan on loan from Brentford.

Michael Appleton confirmed the club were working on "one or two" further additions as he looks to strengthen his squad.

Salop sit 22nd in League Two, two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of their trip to in-form Salford City.

"I know we're super close on two, but whether they get done in time for Sunday is a whole other thing," added Appleton.

"Definitely beyond Sunday we'll be in a healthier position in terms of the numbers in the squad and probably more importantly the quality in the squad."