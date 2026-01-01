Shrewsbury Town hit by injury and illness ahead of Bristol Rovers game

Both players will miss today's clash with Bristol Rovers at the Meadow, with just four outfield substitutes named on the bench.

Speaking ahead of the game, Salop boss Michael Appleton revealed Ruffels is sidelined with a calf issue, while Sang has been feeling unwell.

Asked if Josh Ruffel's injury is serious, Appleton said: "I hope not, I think he will probably miss Salford, and be a push for the Wolves game, but we will know over the next few days.

"Sang it's illness, so we are hoping he will be available for Salford on Sunday."

Mal Benning, Tommy McDermott, Chuks Aneke and Will Gray were named as substitutes, alongside goalkeeper Elyh Harrison, for the Bristol clash.

"It was very last minute because we had to give Josh the opportunity to declare himself fit or not this morning," added Appleton.

"Tom has been in constant contact with the medical staff and felt that he might be okay, but he is not."

Appleton is keen to extend Ruffels' stay at Shrewsbury. The 32-year-old joined Salop in October on a short-term deal running until mid-January, reuniting with Appleton, who he previously played under at Oxford United.