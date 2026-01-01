Shrewsbury Town announce first signing of January transfer window

The 19-year-old has joined Michael Appleton's side ahead of today's clash with Bristol Rovers at the Meadow. However, in line with EFL regulations, Morgan will not be available for the fixture, but he will be available for selection for Shrewsbury's trip to Salford on Sunday.

Morgan arrives from Premier League club Brentford, where he has featured for their B team and finished as the club's top scorer for a second successive season last term.

The Welsh youngster netted 13 goals in his final 15 appearances of last season across all competitions for Brentford B, ending the campaign with 25 goals and four assists. He was also named on the bench for Brentford's Premier League fixtures against Leicester City and Everton.

More recently, Morgan scored twice for Brentford Under-21s in a 5-1 Premier League Cup victory over West Bromwich Albion Under-21s.

Morgan began his career in Cardiff City's academy and has represented Wales at youth level, featuring at the UEFA Under-17 European Championships in 2023.

The forward becomes Appleton's first signing of the January window, with the Salop boss having made no secret of his desire to strengthen his squad, particularly through the loan market.

Shrewsbury currently sit 21st in League Two, two points above the relegation zone.