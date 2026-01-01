Shrewsbury Town 0 Bristol Rovers 3 report: Salop slump to humiliating home defeat in nightmare start to 2026

Fabrizio Cavegn scored a hat-trick for the visitors, who picked up their first league win in more than three months at the Croud Meadow in what will surely be their easiest game of the season.

While far from enough to excuse Shrewsbury's lacklustre performance, Michael Appleton was dealt a cruel hand before a ball had even been kicked with Tom Sang (illness) and Josh Ruffels (calf) both dropping out of the squad, leaving the hosts with just five substitutes to pick from including reserve goalkeeper Elyh Harrison.

The pair were replaced by Isaac England and George Lloyd, meaning Town lined up in a 3-4-1-2 shape with Ismeal Kabia back at right wing back and Anthony Scully playing behind Lloyd and captain John Marquis at the top end of the pitch. England slotted into central midfield alongside Taylor Perry.

Shrewsbury Town manager Michael Appleton before the game between Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers at Croud Meadow on 1st January 2026

With just seven minutes on the clock Shrewsbury were given another blow as Scully was forced off with what looked like an innocuous injury. The Irish forward was replaced by Tommy McDermott, who joined the fray far earlier than he might have expected.

After a quiet opening 20 minutes the game burst into life when a deep Jack Sparkes free kick was headed across goal by Alfie Kilgour into the path of Cavegn.

The Swiss striker looked destined to tap home before he was bundled over by a retreating Town defender, causing referee Robert Massey-Ellis to point to the spot for a penalty. However, the hosts were saved by the assistant referee's flag after he spotted an offside in the build up.

Then moments later Shrewsbury had their first chance of the game through Marquis, who really should have opened the scoring having found himself through on goal with just keeper Luke Southwood to beat from eight yards.

John Marquis reacts after hitting the post during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers at Croud Meadow on 1st January 2026

The striker looked to disguise his finish and sent Rovers' number one the wrong way, only to see his effort hit the post and bounce clear.

Steve Evans' side looked most dangerous down the right hand side through Shaq Forde, who was saved from winning the miss of the season award when he was flagged offside shortly after blazing a Luke Thomas cross over from a yard out.

Marquis, perhaps keen to atone for his earlier miss, looked to turn provider with an excellent volley-pass into the path of the onrushing Kabia, who then sent Luca Hoole in on goal. The defender looked to fire across the keeper but saw his effort well blocked by Sparkes.

Anthony Scully reacts to an injury during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers at Croud Meadow on 1st January 2026

Outside of a handful of flashpoints the first half did little to warm up the crowd on a chilly afternoon in Shropshire, but Shrewsbury started the second on the front foot.

Marquis again spurned a good opportunity, this time seeing a lofted attempt denied by Southwood, who stood tall to divert the ball behind for a corner.

With 53 minutes on the clock Rovers recorded their first shot on target through Forde, whose low effort was well kept out by Will Brook down low to his right.

And after a prolonged period of pressure Gas finally took the lead through Cavegn, who profited on a lapse in judgement and communication between Brook and McDermott to tap into an empty net.

Jack Sparkes and Will Boyle compete during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers at Croud Meadow on 1st January 2026

Appleton's side were then fortunate to see their deficit remain at just one goal when Cavegn rounded Brook and fired against the post on the angle moments after his opener. On another day the Swiss striker could have left Shropshire with five goals to his name.

Appleton turned to Chucks Aneke in search of an equaliser, introducing the striker in place of McDermott, but with three minutes left it was the visitors who got the all-important second goal, as Cavegn tapped home Forde's cross from close range.

And in added time, the 23-year-old completed an impressive hat-trick with another simple finish to give Steve Evans his first win in charge at the club, and Rovers' first league win since September 27.

Defeat for Town sees them hovering precariously above the relegation zone in 22nd place, but this was more than just a defeat for Shrewsbury. This was a public shaming by a relegation rival in front of their home fans, and the worst possible start to what many hope will be a brighter year for the club. On this evidence, 2026 will just bring more of the same to the long suffering Salop supporters.

Shrewsbury: Brook, Hoole, Anderson, Boyle, Clucas, Perry, England (72'), Kabia, Scully (7'), Lloyd, Marquis

Subs: McDermott (7', 81'), Benning (72'), Aneke (81')

Subs Unused: Harrison, Gray

Bristol Rovers: Southwood, Senior, Lopata (45'), Kilgour, Sparkes, Lockyer, Conteh, Thomas, Forde, Cotterill (51'), Cavegn (90')

Subs: Moore (45'), Chang (51'), Harrison (90')

Subs Unused: Young, Mola, Howley, Sotiriou