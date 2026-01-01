Michael Appleton on Iwan Morgan signing - with 'one or two' further arrivals expected

Salop announced the loan signing of Iwan Morgan from Premier League side Brentford on the opening day of the January transfer window.

Appleton has wasted little time strengthening his squad, with Shrewsbury sitting precariously above the League Two relegation zone, and hopes to complete further deals in the coming days.

Asked about Morgan's arrival, he said: "I am delighted, he is someone who we have been looking at for a while.

"He is very attack-minded and can probably play across all three front areas as well as a 10 at times.

"For me, he is better when he is given a role to play and a licence to play with freedom and more as a nine.

"He knows where the back of the net is, he is a decent finisher, so he will be a good addition to the group.

"We are pretty confident that one or two might happen in the next couple of days."

In line with EFL regulations, 19-year-old Morgan was not available for Shrewsbury's clash with Bristol Rovers, but will be eligible for selection for Sunday's trip to Salford City.

Morgan finished as Brentford B's top scorer for a second successive season last term, ending the campaign with 25 goals and four assists.

The Welsh youngster was also named on the bench for Brentford's Premier League fixtures against Leicester City and Everton, and the forward is hoping to make an instant impact at Shrewsbury.

"It's a pleasure to be here, I'm really grateful for the opportunity - it's a great little Christmas present," he said.

"I can't wait to get going and show Shrewsbury fans what I'm all about.

"I had a chat with Michael, I listened to every word he said, took it in and thought what a fantastic opportunity to play for him.

"I'm an energetic player, I like to press, run hard and score goals. I'll do whatever it takes to get a win - that's what I've been brought up on.

"If I've got to fight, I'll fight. If I've got to play nice, I'll play nice. You will just see me trying to be a winner."