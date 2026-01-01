'I like to score goals!' - New signing Iwan Morgan eager to impress Shrewsbury Town supporters

Morgan became Salop's first signing of the January transfer window, joining on loan from Premier League club Brentford.

Michael Appleton has wasted little time in strengthening his squad, with Shrewsbury currently sitting 21st in League Two, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Morgan said: "It's a pleasure to be here, I'm really grateful for the opportunity - it's a great little Christmas present.

"I can't wait to get going and show Shrewsbury fans what I'm all about.

I had a chat with Michael, I listened to every word he said, took it in and thought what a fantastic opportunity to play for him.

"I'm an energetic player, I like to press, run hard and score goals.

"I'll do whatever it takes to get a win - that's what I've been brought up on.

"If I've got to fight, I'll fight. If I've got to play nice, I'll play nice. You will just see me trying to be a winner."

In line with EFL regulations, the 19-year-old is not available for Shrewsbury's clash with Bristol Rovers today, but he will be available for selection for Sunday's trip to Salford.

Morgan finished as Brentford B team's top scorer for a second successive season last term. The Welsh youngster netted 13 goals in his final 15 appearances of last season across all competitions, ending the campaign with 25 goals and four assists.

The 19-year-old was also named on the bench for Brentford's Premier League fixtures against Leicester City and Everton.

More recently, Morgan scored twice for Brentford Under-21s in a 5-1 Premier League Cup victory over West Bromwich Albion Under-21s. The youngster began his career in Cardiff City's academy and has represented Wales at youth level, featuring at the UEFA Under-17 European Championships in 2023.