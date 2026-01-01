Dan Stacey player ratings: Two get fours as Shrewsbury Town suffer humiliating defeat to Bristol Rovers

Will Brook:

His mix-up with McDermott was the catalyst for Town's collapse. Not doing enough to keep his side in games, albeit without much help in front of him.

Calamity 4

Luca Hoole:

Made handy contributions at both ends of the pitch, particularly defensively. Got forward when he could and went close with a first half effort.

Solid 6

Tom Anderson:

Could not handle Fabrizio Cavegn's runs in behind, and failed to use his physical advantages. Like many, an afternoon to forget.

Run ragged 5

Will Boyle:

Struggled with Cavegn like his centre back partner and was booked for a first half foul on Shaq Forde.

Booked 5

Ismeal Kabia:

Always looks a threat when running at pace, but lacked any meaningful end product. Would have had an assist had Marquis finished a good second half chance.

Quiet 5

Taylor Perry:

The game seemed to pass him by again. Did nothing particularly badly, but did nothing particularly well either. Town need more from him.

Anonymous 5

Isaac England:

Put himself about as best he could but struggled to make an impact on just his fourth start in the league. At 17 he should have been helped more by his peers.

Struggled 5

Sam Clucas:

Created chances with his set piece delivery and vision but was let down by the finishing on the end of his passes. Could have done more to stop crosses for goals two and three.

Tried 6

Anthony Scully

Forced off after just seven minutes with a hamstring injury. He either lacks robustness or luck, but either way it is hugely frustrating given his obvious talent.

Injured N/A

George Lloyd:

Saw little to no goal mouth action despite working tirelessly off the ball. Cut a frustrated figure as he watched strike partner Marquis spurn two glorious chances

Thankless task 5

John Marquis:

The captain should have had his side 2-0 to the good after 50 minutes, but wasted both moments. The first in particular was a shocker, even more so given what came afterwards.

Wasteful 4

Subs: McDermott 4, Benning 5, Aneke N/A

Subs Not Used: Harrison, Gray