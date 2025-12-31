The reasons Michael Appleton is hoping for a loan market repeat at Shrewsbury Town

The January transfer window is officially open, with Salop keen to get some early business done to boost their chances of surviving relegation from the EFL.

Town will target both permanent and loan signings over the coming weeks - with Kabia's character one of the key traits boss Michael Appleton wants to see.

The head coach said: "The biggest thing that impresses me about Ismeal more than anything is him as a person. He is a great lad, unassuming, and always has a smile on his face.

"He doesn't complain when you want to play him in various positions because we are a little bit short.

"I have had a lot of loans throughout my career, some good, some not so good, some have now played in the Champions League or Premier League. Kabia is definitely right up there in terms of personalities and characters.

"He isn’t going to be the loudest in the dressing room, or out on the pitch. But, in terms of his attitude to life more than anything. That is what I really like about him, he has clearly been brought up very well, he is very respectful, and I think that gives you a chance.

"There are certain things that we want him to be better about and that we speak to him daily about. We are in constant contact with Arsenal. They know the deficiencies that we see for him to go and play at the top level he will need to get."

Kabia has netted two goals and provided two assists in his 22 appearances for Town so far this season, having joined on loan from Arsenal in July.

While the 20-year-old has impressed, Appleton admits the winger is keen to increase his goal contributions for Shrewsbury, who are among League Two's lowest scorers this season with 21 goals.

"He will definitely say that he wants more goals and assists. Sometimes that final moment, I think all of us are a little bit guilty of picking the wrong pass or picking the wrong option, but Ismeal's got some decent numbers.

"In his defence is, he's played in various positions, so there's going to be certain positions that he plays in which gives him a better chance of doing that. But, there's certain things of his game technically that we're trying to help him with.

"He's in a really good place, he's enjoying his football, I think he's loving the fact that he's playing men's football and there's something on the games every week."