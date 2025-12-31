Shrewsbury Town v Bristol Rovers: Huge January 1 six-pointer could help shape Town's 2026

The first game of the new year brings 22nd-placed Bristol Rovers to 21st-placed Town as the two sides immediately above the dotted line do battle.

A miserable 2025 brought to an end the club's decade-long stay in the third tier but the immediate target for the new year is to ensure very real fears of a double drop are put to bed as soon as possible.

Michael Appleton's Town are winless in seven League Two fixtures having lost their last three. There was very brief respite in that period, with the extra time FA Cup success against National League Sutton United, which set up the third round clash at Wolves' Molineux next weekend.

But that tie against the Premier League strugglers is the furthest thing from the minds of worried Salopians ahead of Thursday's six-pointer against fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers, managed by old Salop foe Steve Evans.

Despite a trio of defeats, Appleton is in upbeat mood ahead of the latest crunch clash. He said: "We’ve had a few of those games already this season, going back to the Cambridge, Crawley and Newport games at home where we have got big wins.

"It is a massive game there is no doubt about it, but I personally feel that we have had those sort of games already, and we have come out of them pretty well.

"It’s a huge game, massive for both clubs. I know we will be well backed and hopefully we can get three points."

Experienced boss Evans, 63, is a veteran of well in excess of 1,250 games in management. He was appointed at The Memorial Stadium in mid-December as the Gas became the ninth club the Scot has managed in the Football League.

Rovers have taken just one point - at Crewe in Evans' first game - from the three since his appointment. His side have tasted home defeats to Bromley and Barnet.

It means Shrewsbury are a point better off than their visitors on a January 1 clash that could go some way to shaping the year head.

"He's got a big pedigree, obviously," Appleton added. "I've come up against Steve numerous times with various clubs. He's been there and done it.

"They'll be hoping he's more than capable of doing that again and we've just got to make sure they don't get the win they are craving after his three games there."

Town boss Appleton was content with some of what he saw during Monday night's disappointing late defeat at Grimsby, who themselves were amid a tough run.

His side reverted to a back four - a decision the head coach said he had planned for some time and is hoping to stick with in the hunt of some improved consistency.

"I thought we defended quite well at times and when our confidence grew in the second half we looked a threat," he said.

"It doesn't cost to run around, work hard, compete, and I thought we had that in abundance and certainly need to bring it going forward."