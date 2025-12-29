Michael Appleton targets Grimsby slump as Shrewsbury Town seek late-year lift

Salop are now winless in six League Two matches following Friday’s 3-1 defeat at Cheltenham, and they travel to 16th-placed Grimsby, who themselves are without a win in nine league games.

Shrewsbury have collected just one victory from their last nine league outings and remain the only side, alongside fellow strugglers Crawley, to have recorded just one away league win this season.

Although their advantage over the relegation zone remains intact at two points, Appleton’s side are desperate to turn things around. The Shrewsbury boss believes the trip to Blundell Park offers an opportunity to return to winning ways and end 2025 on a positive note.

Speaking after the defeat at Cheltenham, he said: “It's going to be a difficult game, but the reality is as well, I'd like to think that we can play on the fact that they haven’t won for nine games now.

“They made a fantastic start to the season. Yes, there will be a few of our players feeling sorry for themselves for the next 24 hours, but we've got to shake that out of them and get them ready and prepared, and try and put a little bit of pressure on Grimsby.

“If we can find a way of starting the game much better and brighter than what we did today, similar to what we have done in the previous two games, and put them under a little bit of pressure, hopefully we can come out with a different result.”

The trip to Grimsby is Salop’s final match of a difficult year, and they will be keen to head into 2026 with renewed optimism.

The clash between two of the league’s most out-of-form sides carries plenty of jeopardy, and Appleton admits his team must improve in the final third.

Across their last six games, Shrewsbury have scored seven goals, while Grimsby have managed four. That tally includes the 1-1 draw the sides played out at the Meadow earlier this month.

“If the performance was on the back of two or three other performances that were similar, or where we were second best in a lot of areas, then I would have been a lot more worried,” Appleton added.

“Having said that, it does concern me. I need to figure out a way of changing it up a little bit, bringing a little bit more energy into the team, possibly, from one or two lads who have been patient.”

Appleton confirmed Sam Stubbs will not be included in the squad. Prior to the Cheltenham clash, Appleton said the defender was not included due to a discipline issue.

Asked who is pushing for selection following the Cheltenham defeat, Appleton highlighted Tom Sang.

He continued: “His enthusiasm to get on the pitch was quite evident. He was standing behind me and I could tell he was desperate to get on the pitch and do something.

“He's obviously had a few injuries of late. So, yes, he might be one of those people.

“I'm bringing Tommy (McDermott) on to the pitch, it's not quite happened for him, again. And then we're getting into defenders and young kids.

“It's difficult. But the reality is, I've seen enough over the last 10, 11, 12 games, to suggest that there's a bit of fight in that group and there's enough quality to win games. We just have to do it on a more regular basis.”

Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brook; Boyle, Anderson, Hoole; Clucas, Ruffels, Perry, Sang; Scully, Marquis, Kabia

Subs: Harrison, Benning, England, McDermott, Gray, Aneke, Lloyd

Big match prediction: AWAY WIN