Appleton confident Shrewsbury can battle through ‘uncomfortable’ moments to turn season around

Salop travel to Grimsby Town tonight looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat and end a six-game winless run in League Two.

Shrewsbury remain two points clear of the relegation zone and have just one league win on the road so far this season, but boss Appleton insists fortunes can change quickly.

Asked if he is confident things will improve, he said: “Yes, I am. I always have been. But it's alright saying it, you've just got to go and do it.

“I'm conscious of me saying that and coming out with those statements, but ultimately the lads have got to cross the white line.

“They're the ones who've got to grasp the situation and understand that we're in a situation where it's going to be uncomfortable, there's going to be uncomfortable moments.

“But you've almost got to embrace them and come through them. For me, sometimes that can actually have a really good effect on the club going forward because some clubs, if they don't experience these moments, they can become too quickly and they get caught up in it.

“So, hopefully there's a group of lads in the dressing room - and hopefully we can add to that dressing room with quality - that can pick up enough points in the next 10 games and kick on again.”

Appleton had just one forward available on the bench during their Boxing Day defeat at Cheltenham - Chuks Aneke.

The striker has yet to start a league game for Shrewsbury this season, and with Bradley Ihionvien sidelined through injury, Appleton admits he is short of attacking options to change games from the bench.

“Of course we are, it's obvious,” he said. “We haven't got them at this moment in time, so we have to find different ways of trying to hurt the opposition and trying to affect the opposition.

“But right now, we're lacking quality in that final third. I think it's there for everybody to see and we've either got to change that and bring in one or two who are better suited to where we want to go about it, or change personnel up a little bit and see if one or two players can excel in different positions.”

The Shrewsbury boss also maintained that potential January arrivals will strengthen his side.

In the latest update, Appleton revealed he and the club have held positive talks with several potential signings.

Asked if these potential arrivals would add quality to the side, he added: “Yes, but you can never guarantee the players that you're looking at that you'll get them in.

“But if we do, then there's certainly more than enough quality in the players that we're looking at and wanting to bring in that can help the group.”