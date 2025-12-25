'Positive discussions' - Michael Appleton keen to keep Josh Ruffels beyond January at Shrewsbury Town

Ruffels joined Salop in October, reuniting with Appleton, who he previously played under at Oxford United, on short-term deal running until mid-January.

With that set to expire, Appleton revealed he has held positive discussions with the 31-year-old and does not want to lose him next month.

Asked if Ruffels is at the club until the end of the season, Appleton said: “Not at this moment in time. It was a very short-term deal.

"I don't know the exact date in January, but it's not in the first week, it's mid to the end.

Josh Ruffels of Shrewsbury Town

“But, we are in good discussions with Josh at the moment, and his agent. We're very keen to keep him beyond January.

“I like the fact that Josh is more than capable of playing in multiple positions, so he gives us that flexibility.

“He seems to be enjoying his football. I think he found in the summer how difficult it can be when you're out of contract, regardless of either your ability or your experience.

“Contracts these days are hard to find, and that's my message to him and has been. We've had some decent, positive chats.”

Ruffels has made 11 appearances for Shrewsbury so far, mainly in midfield, and has contributed one goal at Crewe Alexandra.

The majority of his career has been spent in the Championship or League One with Oxford United and Huddersfield Town, and Appleton wants to extend his stay in League Two with Salop.

He added: "I'm hopeful, definitely. You never know, as I've said numerous times. But yes, I'm hopeful that we can come to an agreement."

Shrewsbury visit Cheltenham Town today, looking for just their second away win in League Two. It is the first of four matches within 10 days, and Appleton is wary of the congested schedule.

"We just have to make sure that we manage the players in between the games," he said.

"That is going to be the key and always has been at this stage of the season. It's not necessarily what you do in between the games, it's how you do it.

"I think a lot of clubs, I heard some of the Premier League bosses talking about it this week, where your analysis work, your video work can come into play when you've got such a short space of time to prepare for games.

"We will be no different, we'll be working hard. Obviously, clearly my main and only focus is Cheltenham, but the boys in the office, the analyst lads have already been working on the likes of Grimsby and Bristol Rovers."