Shrewsbury Town debrief: Sad full stop at the Meadow as Salop fall to Chesterfield

The curtain fell at the Meadow where Salop had been in strong form and were looking to extend their unbeaten home league run to six matches.

However, a single goal proved decisive as Chesterfield edged a narrow victory.

Here are the key talking points from the defeat to Chesterfield:

Ending the year at home on a loss

It was a frustrating way to close out home fixtures in a year that has already delivered relegation heartbreak. Shrewsbury had been strong at the Meadow in recent weeks, arriving into last Saturday's contest unbeaten in five at home, but were unable to stretch that run to six.

Home form has been the foundation of their recent upturn in results. Three of Salop's four League Two victories have come at the Meadow, all arriving consecutively and all accompanied by clean sheets.

In total, 13 of their 19 points have been collected on home soil, underlining just how important the ground has been. That made Saturday's defeat all the more painful, as they failed to capitalise on their strongest platform.

Lack of bench options

Michael Appleton's substitutions once again told a familiar story. The Shrewsbury boss made just three changes, all inside the final 15 minutes of normal time.

Teenager Isaac England was introduced first, before Chuks Aneke and Tom Sang were sent on in the 85th minute.

It mirrored recent matches, including the draw at Walsall where only one late change was made, and at Grimsby Town before that where only two were made.

Appleton has openly admitted he is working with a limited squad and, without disrespecting those available, feels his options off the bench are restricted. January reinforcements cannot come soon enough, with fresh legs and competition potentially vital in the second half of the campaign.

Scully injury

Shrewsbury were also without key winger Anthony Scully. The Irishman has featured regularly for Salop, starting in 13 of the 15 League Two matches he has been involved in this season, contributing four goals and two assists in all competitions.

Appleton revealed Scully had been struggling with knee pain and underwent a scan on Monday. Encouragingly, the results showed nothing serious, and if he feels comfortable in training, the 26-year-old could return for the Boxing Day trip to Cheltenham Town - a timely boost with games coming thick and fast.

Conceded from only one of few shots

Chesterfield scored with one of their only efforts on target, one of just nine shots in total. By contrast, Shrewsbury registered 16 attempts and largely controlled the first half, limiting a side packed with quality.

The decisive moment was gutting. The ball made its way through a cluster of bodies to forward Lee Bonis, Chesterfield's top scorer this season, whose shot squeezed through two more Shrewsbury bodies and past Will Brook into the net.

Tight in the standings

Shrewsbury are now winless in five league games and sit just two points clear of the relegation zone at Christmas - a scenario Appleton was keen to avoid earlier in the season.

Football narratives change quickly. After five points from the opening five games, Salop collected 14 from the next 10. Replicating that run could yet propel them up the table - but Saturday was a reminder that fine margins can still sting.