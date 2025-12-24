Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton reveals his Christmas list and delivers festive message to fans

The Salop boss says there is little time to switch off over the festive period, with Shrewsbury winless in five league matches and sitting just two points clear of the relegation zone.

They have managed only one away league win so far this season and visit Cheltenham Town, led by former Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill, who are unbeaten in three.

Asked what is on his Christmas wish list, Appleton said: "Three points! I'm sure the wife has, well I know she's got one or two things.

"It probably sounds quite sad, it's not supposed to be sad, but I don't really think about it myself, as long as everyone else is enjoying themselves.

"Because there's so many games, for a manager it can actually be quite a really tough period where everyone else is enjoying themselves.

"You sometimes have to deal with difficult moments and difficult results, so I hope this Christmas definitely is one that we're celebrating quite a few points on the board."

Shrewsbury’s players will spend Christmas Day away from the training ground, something Appleton said he has always done.

He added: "I want the players to spend some quality time with their family. I want them to enjoy themselves.

"But I want them to enjoy themselves by watching other people enjoy themselves. That will be the key message from me.

"Once the little ones and the family have opened the presents and had a bite to eat, I'd be a lying man if I said I wasn't thinking about the game the following day. And if there's any manager up and down the country who says anything different, they're liars.

"I want to wish everyone Merry Christmas and hopefully a fantastic New Year. I've been very appreciative and I know the players have of the support.

"It's been a difficult period for the football club. Like we are, there will be a lot of our fans working over Christmas.

"We just hope that we can bring a little bit of joy over the Christmas and New Year period and more importantly that next year will hopefully be a good year for everyone at the club."