Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton confirms 'positive talks' with January transfer targets

The mid-season transfer window opens in just nine days, giving clubs, including Shrewsbury, the chance to strengthen their squads.

Salop boss Appleton has been open about the club's pursuit of multiple targets and provided an update on ongoing discussions.

Asked if there had been further progress, he said: "Yes, absolutely. I'm sure we're no different to any club in the league and up and down the country. We've got players that we want and have targeted for a while now.

"We're having really positive discussions with those clubs and players and agents. Again, if we can do things early, brilliant. If not, then we have to be a little bit patient to get that extra little bit of quality.

"That's what we'll try and do. The festive period, you've got four matches in just under a couple of weeks."

Appleton said he hopes to strengthen his squad at the top end of the pitch to improve Salop's goal return.

Town have scored just 20 goals so far this season and sit 20th in League Two, two points above the relegation zone, following a 1-0 defeat to Chesterfield last Saturday. Salop are now winless in five league games.

The update comes after Appleton previously said the club was "down the line" in conversations with several potential arrivals.

However, the Shrewsbury boss remains cautious, aware that deals can fall through if other clubs swoop in for players.

Appleton added: "We're comfortable with what's happening at the minute. Yes, we're having as positive conversations as we possibly can.

"Where we are right now, yes, we're happy enough, but there's no guarantees with anything. So, I'm always a little bit cautious with it.

"You think a deal's done and you think you're in a good position and all of a sudden it gets swept beneath your feet."

One player who is expected to leave Shrewsbury Town during the January transfer window is Harrison Biggins.

Biggins will be allowed to leave the club for no fee if another team comes in for him, allowing the midfielder to get more minutes elsewhere, although he will not become a free agent.

The January transfer window opens on January 1, giving clubs the opportunity to seek reinforcements. Deadline Day falls on Monday February 2, as the end of January falls on a weekend.