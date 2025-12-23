More than 3,000 fans to back Shrewsbury Town at Wolves in FA Cup third round amid ticket price controversy

The club has confirmed that the final "few" tickets are available for Salop fans ahead of the third-round tie at Molineux on January 10.

Shrewsbury reached this stage for the sixth time in seven seasons, following victories over non-league South Shields and Sutton United.

The Shropshire Star understands that more than 3,000 tickets have already been purchased by travelling supporters.

The fixture sparked controversy and frustration among the Shrewsbury hierarchy after Wolves, who remain winless in the Premier League this season, priced adult tickets at just £10.

The club had hoped for a significant cash windfall after being drawn away to top-flight opposition, with chairman Roland Wycherley telling a national newspaper that Shrewsbury had been "shafted".

Wolves responded by saying the club received guidance on ticket pricing and acted in the best interests of their supporters.