Anthony Scully undergoes scan on knee - Michael Appleton provides injury update

The winger was absent from Shrewsbury’s defeat to Chesterfield last Saturday. Salop boss Michael Appleton revealed Scully had been struggling with knee pain and underwent a scan on Monday.

However, the results did not reveal any major problems, and if he feels comfortable in training, the 26-year-old could return to contention for the Boxing Day trip to Cheltenham Town.

He said: “The scan hasn't shown anything significant, which is the most positive thing.

“He's clearly got a little bit of pain. From a psychological point of view, the reality is, if you're feeling pain, you're going to think there's something wrong with you or something seriously wrong with you.

“Getting the scan has alleviated that in a way that, whatever the pain is, it's nothing serious. We just have to manage it and control it and try and find out the reasons why. It could be something as simple as inflammation or anything.

“So that was reassuring from my point of view. I'm sure it was reassuring for him yesterday that we had the scan and the results came back saying there was nothing significantly wrong with the knee.”

Scully has started 13 of the 15 League Two matches he has been involved in so far this season. In all competitions, the Irishman has contributed four goals and two assists.

Asked whether Scully could feature on Boxing Day, Appleton added: “Potentially, we'll see how he manages the pain and whether it improves over the next day or two.

“But I'm sure if it does improve, then he'll be desperate to be involved.”

Shrewsbury travel to Cheltenham looking to end a five-game winless run in the league. Salop sit 20th, two points clear of the relegation zone.