Shrewsbury Town analysis: Salop left wondering what might have been after dominant display ends in defeat

With a record of five wins, five draws and 12 defeats in front of the loyal home faithful it is fair to say things have not gone Town's way much over the last 12 months.

In fact, between February and October they had to watch a run of two draws and 11 defeats from 13 consecutive home matches, a run that was ended with a 2-0 win over Cambridge two months ago.

Since then a run of three wins and two draws had brought some life back into Shrewsbury, who knew a win against the inconsistent Spireites could have taken them five points clear of the drop zone.

Michael Appleton made one change to the side that held League Two leaders Walsall to a 1-1 draw last weekend, with Burnley loanee Tommy McDermott replacing Anthony Scully, who missed out with a knee injury.

In his programme notes, Appleton spoke about the work he and his staff have put into 'getting rid of last season's losing mentality' that was plaguing the squad that he inherited in March, and the first half performance was that of a side full of confidence.

They could have been a goal up inside three minutes after good work from George Lloyd and Ismeal Kabia saw a ball flashed across the Chesterfield box and into the path of Sam Clucas.

The 35-year-old connected well with his shot, but could only sting the palms of Zach Hemming from 12 yards.

Moments later Clucas, perhaps buoyed by the fact he was facing the club he made his name at in the EFL during the 2014/15 season, again found himself with time and space to shoot from inside the penalty area, but again a lack of cutting edge cost the former Spireites midfielder as he fired over.

In an all-out-attack start to the game from Salop they kept challenging Chesterfield's veteran centre back partnership of Kyle McFadzean and former Croud Meadow hero Chey Dunkley, who returned the Shropshire as captain of Paul Cook's side.

What Town striker Lloyd lacked in size against the duo he more than made up for in endeavour, and after nipping in ahead of McFadzean he and everyone in the ground of an amber and blue persuasion felt that he had been felled by the former Coventry City defender. Referee Paul Howard was quick to wave play on though.

Only MK Dons had scored more goals than Chesterfield before the weekend, but you could be forgiven for doubting such a statistic for much of the first half, as laboured possession and a lack of creativity left top scorer Lee Bonis feeding off scraps.

Paul Cook's side failed to register a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes as Town's defence showed more signs of solidity.

And it was a defender who came closest to opening the scoring for Salop, as Will Boyle bundled a close-range header off target after some hesitation from the Chesterfield goalkeeper.

The second half started as the first ended, with Shrewsbury well on top of their opponents, and this time it was Tommy McDermott who spurned two big early chances.

His first was a difficult one - a volley from a dipping cross that was well blocked - but the second should have been the game's opener. After racing towards goal he found himself one on one with Hemming, but dragged his left-footed effort wide.

As is so often the case, those missed opportunities came back to bite Appleton's side, who fell behind just after the hour mark courtesy of Chesterfield's first real chance of the game.

Left back Lewis Gordon put a low cross into the Salop penalty which found Bonis with his back to goal. The Northern Irish striker backed in to his marker before turning sharply, making just enough space to fire a low effort past Will Brook, who had otherwise been a spectator for 61 minutes.

Shrewsbury huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser, but it was the visitors and substitute James Berry that came closest as time wore on, dragging an effort wide from the right of the six yard box.

Isaac England and Chucks Aneke were introduced to try and make the breakthrough, but Salop's best chance late on fell to Clucas, who could only head wide from Kabia's floated cross.

While there is not much competition, their last home game of 2025 was arguably one of their strongest performances at The Croud Meadow, and equally one of the most frustrating.

The signs are there that Shrewsbury are improving, but until they turn performances into points the relegation zone will provide an unwelcome threat to Town fans hopes of having a solid, stress-free season.