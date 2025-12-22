"It's definitely up there" - Chesterfield defeat labelled one of Michael Appleton's most frustrating as Shrewsbury Town boss

Despite dominating large spells of the game and having numerous chances to put the game out of the reach of the visitors Salop were hit with a sucker-punch from Spireites top scorer Lee Bonis after 61 minutes, in what proved to be the only shot on target of the afternoon for Paul Cook's side.

The defeat ended a run of five games without a defeat at The Croud Meadow for Shrewsbury, and while Appleton was encouraged by the performance of his side he could not hide his frustration at returning home empty handed.

Michael Appleton the head coach of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time

"It's definitely up there," the Town boss said. "I think we're in a place now where our performances are pretty good at this moment in time.

"We took five points from the first 10 games of the season and it was very, very difficult.

"There were a lot of things that were wrong about us and the way we approached games, and I think that was down to certain individuals potentially that didn't help the situation.

"In the last 11 games, including today, the points that we've picked up and the way we've approached the games and applied ourselves within the games has been really impressive, and I think if we would have had that type of mentality at the start of the season we wouldn't be feeling nervous or anxious now.

"We're 21 games on the clock and I've seen enough, certainly in that 90 minutes and a lot of what I've seen previously in recent weeks, to suggest that there's a strength of character within the group that they can deal with it."

Shrewsbury now have two away games to close out 2025, first at Steve Cotterill's Cheltenham Town on Boxing Day followed by a trip to Grimsby Town on Monday, December 29.

"If we're ever going to win back-to-back away games the next couple of weeks might by the opportunity to do that," Appleton said. "I think we're more than capable of doing it, but we've just got to make sure that we transition the belief that I'd like to think the players have got in themselves into big moments on the pitch.

"With a little bit of composure, a little bit of calmness and a little bit of clinical finishing things can be very, very different for us."