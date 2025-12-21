Dan Stacey player ratings: Four get fives as Shrewsbury suffer frustrating defeat against Chesterfield

Will Brook:

A spectator for most of the afternoon, and was unable to keep Lee Bonis' low effort out when his side needed him most.

Spectator 5

Luca Hoole:

Solid enough defensively and tidy enough in possession, but will not be pleased that Chesterfield's goal came down his side.

Steady 6

Tom Anderson:

Should have registered an assist after setting up McDermott with a deft flick on. He allowed Bonis to turn in the box which proved fatal.

Mixed 6

Will Boyle:

Came close to profiting on some hesitation by Chesterfield's goalkeeper in the first half. Another who gave Bonis too much space for his goal.

Frustrated 6

Ismeal Kabia:

The standout player for the home side. Looked dangerous with the ball at his feet and drove his side forward at every opportunity.

Bright spark 7

Taylor Perry:

The game passed him by far too easily and he struggled to deal with the visitors' midfield overload. No one who played the full game had less touches of the ball.

Anonymous 5

Josh Ruffels:

Did his best to control the midfield against a very narrow Chesterfield side, but was unable to put his stamp on the game in any meaningful way.

Busy 6

Sam Clucas:

Spurned two huge chances within the first ten minutes that would have given his side the start they needed, and then missed a late header. Let his old side off the hook with his profligacy.

Chances 5

Tommy McDermott:

Missed two big chances in the second half when Town were on top, and subbed off when they were searching for an equaliser.

Wasteful 5

George Lloyd:

Worked hard against two experienced centre backs but had little to no opportunities in front of goal. Another who was substituted when trailing late on.

Tried 6

John Marquis:

Was unable to back up his recent goal scoring exploits on a quiet afternoon. Took a lot of knocks from Chesterfield who targeted him physically.

Quiet 5

Subs: Sang (ON 85), Aneke (ON 85), England (ON 76)

Subs Not Used: Harrison, Benning, Stubbs, Gray