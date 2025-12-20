'We'll prepare in case' - Michael Appleton hopes to keep all four Shrewsbury Town loanees

Shrewsbury currently have four players at the club on loan - Ismeal Kabia from Arsenal, Tommy McDermott from Burnley, goalkeeper Elyh Harrison from Manchester United, and injured forward Bradley Ihionvien from Peterborough United.

McDermott has featured most regularly, making 20 appearances, while winger Kabia has played 19 times. Harrison's last outing came against Harrogate in September, with Will Brook enjoying a run of matches in net, while Ihionvien remains sidelined following knee surgery.

With the mid-season transfer window rapidly approaching, Salop boss Appleton confirmed the loan situations will be reviewed.

He said: "Most loans are always reviewed in the January window. There's usually always a clause at least a week. But the dialogue that we've had with the clubs is pretty good and has been pretty regular.

"But you can never be 100 per cent confident. I've had a lot of loans over my time as a manager and the majority of the players that we've wanted to keep beyond the January window, we've been fortunate to do that. But there has been a few that have been recalled and it's caught you on the up a little bit.

Elyh Harrison is on loan from Manchester United

"We're happy with what we've got. We don't want to lose them. But at the same time, we'll prepare just in case."

He added: "Each one has a different slant on it because of scenarios, and there's never one loan exactly the same.

"You get loan players in, some do well, some don't do well. Some don't do well because of X, Y and Z, whether it's form, whether it's injury.

"But what we will do is we'll have an honest conversation with the clubs and we will 100 per cent come up with hopefully the right decision for both the player and the two clubs involved."

Several Salop players are also out on loan elsewhere, including George Nurse, Alex Gilliead, Callum Stewart and Ricardo Dinanga, and Appleton has been monitoring their progress.

"It's very mixed in terms of we have got players that are playing every week for the clubs that they're on loan at and some that are struggling to either get starts or get even in the squad," he said.

"There's only so much you can do and so much attention you can give to that, especially when things are as tough as they are with us."

Shrewsbury host Chesterfield today in their final home match of 2025. Town have suffered just two defeats in their last 10 games, collecting 14 of their 19 points during that run.

"There's been lots of things that have changed, I keep using the word mentality because I do think there's a different mentality about the group," Appleton added.

"In the start of that run, I think what certainly helped us was scoring the first goal. That's always going to be massive and will continue to be huge.

"What gives me a little bit of hope and belief is the fact that the last two points that we have picked up against two decent sides, in Grimsby and Walsall, is that we've conceded first and the players haven't let it affect them too much.

"In both games, we've been able to deal with that comeback and under different circumstances, put in decent performances."