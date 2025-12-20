Shrewsbury Town 0 Chesterfield 1: Salop home unbeaten run comes to an end

Despite dominating large spells of the afternoon Salop were undone by a moment of individual skill by Spireites top score Lee Bonis shortly after the hour mark.

Michael Appleton made one change to the side that held League Two leaders Walsall to a 1-1 draw last weekend, with Burnley loanee Tommy McDermott replacing Anthony Scully, who missed out with a knee injury. Former Salop hero Chey Dunkley returned to Croud Meadow to captain the visitors.

After a tricky year on home soil Shrewsbury came into the game in good spirits and unbeaten in five matches at The Croud Meadow, and started the game full of confidence.

Three minutes in good link-up play between George Lloyd and Ismeal Kabia freed the latter up to race into the Chesterfield box and put a cross into the box, which Sam Clucas fired towards goal only to be denied by Zach Hemming.

Ismeal Kabia of Shrewsbury Town and Devan Tanton of Chesterfield

The former Spireite had another chance four minutes later, but his vicious effort from the left of the box flew high and wide.

Moments later the hosts were appealing for the referee to brandish a red card to Spireites defender Kyle McFadzean, who they believed had felled Lloyd as he raced towards goal. Referee Paul Howards waved play on, much to the home side's frustration.

Kyle McFadzean of Chesterfield and George Lloyd of Shrewsbury Town

Chesterfield struggled to assert themselves onto Town for much of the first half, but did spurn a good chance on a rare foray forward when Bonis fired a Dylan Duffy cutback well wide.

On the stroke of half time Town saw a huge chance go begging. Indecision from Hemming saw the visiting keeper let the ball bounce in his box, and after pressure from Will Boyle the ball somehow stayed out of the back of his net, sparing his blushes.

The second half started as the first ended, with Shrewsbury well on top of their opponents, and this time it was Tommy McDermott who spurned two big early chances.

Tommy McDermott of Shrewsbury Town and Liam Mandeville of Chesterfield

His first was a difficult one - a volley from a dipping cross that was well blocked - but the second should have been the game's opener. After racing towards goal he found himself one on one with Hemming, but dragged his left-footed effort wide.

And just after the hour mark Town were punished for their profligacy, as Bonis turned well inside the box before firing a low finish past Will Brook for 1-0.

Shrewsbury huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser, but it was the visitors and substitute James Berry that came closest as time wore on, dragging an effort wide from the right of the six yard box.

The defeat ends Town's run of five home games without defeat and sees them hovering just above the relegation zone before their trip to Cheltenham Town on Boxing Day.

Shrewsbury: Brook, Hoole, Anderson, Boyle, Kabia, Perry, Ruffels, Clucas, McDermott (OFF 76), Lloyd (OFF 85), Marquis (OFF 85)

Subs: Sang (ON 85), Aneke (ON 85), England (ON 76)

Subs Not Used: Harrison, Benning, Stubbs, Gray