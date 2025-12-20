Michael Appleton optimistic 2026 will be a 'much better' year for Shrewsbury Town

Salop play their final home match of the year against Chesterfield today, aiming to extend their unbeaten run at the Meadow to six matches.

Reflecting on a 2025 that saw Shrewsbury finish bottom of League One and suffer relegation, before finding themselves in the danger zone after the opening 10 matches of this season, Appleton is optimistic about what lies ahead in 2026.

Asked whether sitting just two points clear of the relegation zone despite an improved run of form frustrates him, he said: "Yes, there is definitely that.

"But what we've got to look at is that if we pick up some of the sort of points that we have done over the last 10 games in the next 10 games, then we'll be in a pretty decent position. That has to be our focus and aim.

"We can't control what's happened in the first 10 games or so this season, but we can control what happens in the next 26 games, and that's our full focus.

"Obviously, we'd like to be in a much healthier position. But I do believe that with where we are at mentality wise now, with the addition of some players hopefully in January, I do think that 2026 hopefully will be a much better year for the football club than 2025 was."

Shrewsbury have lost just twice in their last 10 matches, collecting 14 of their 19 points during that run, compared to just five from the opening 10 games.

Appleton added: "It's chalk and cheese in everything that we've done. What has been sandwiched in those 10 games as well is a couple of good away cup tie wins as well, that's given us a reward.

"Obviously, I was a little bit gutted at the time with the EFL Trophy situation going out at Northampton, but I thought that performance was very good as well.

"So I want to say that things look like they're moving in the right direction. But time will only tell on that."