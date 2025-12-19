Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton on Wolves FA Cup tie ticket price controversy
Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton is focusing on the festive period rather than becoming embroiled in controversy surrounding FA Cup ticket pricing.
Tickets for Shrewsbury's third round FA Cup trip to Premier League strugglers Wolves have been priced at £10, a decision that has caused frustration within the Salop hierarchy.
The club had hoped for a significant cash windfall after being drawn away to top-flight opposition, with chairman Roland Wycherley telling a national newspaper that Shrewsbury had been "shafted".
It is a case of history repeating itself for Town, who were left frustrated in 2020 after earning a fourth-round replay at Liverpool, only for Jurgen Klopp to announce ahead of the tie that neither he nor his first-team players would take part.