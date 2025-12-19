Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton on Wolves FA Cup tie ticket price controversy

Tickets for Shrewsbury's third round FA Cup trip to Premier League strugglers Wolves have been priced at £10, a decision that has caused frustration within the Salop hierarchy.

The club had hoped for a significant cash windfall after being drawn away to top-flight opposition, with chairman Roland Wycherley telling a national newspaper that Shrewsbury had been "shafted".

It is a case of history repeating itself for Town, who were left frustrated in 2020 after earning a fourth-round replay at Liverpool, only for Jurgen Klopp to announce ahead of the tie that neither he nor his first-team players would take part.