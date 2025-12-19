'It'll be open' - Michael Appleton issues warning to Shrewsbury Town players ahead of Chesterfield clash

Salop host Chesterfield tomorrow for their final home match of 2025, looking to extend their unbeaten run at the Meadow to six League Two games.

Key stats and facts ahead of the clash here

Shrewsbury, who sit two points clear of the relegation zone, welcome seventh-placed Chesterfield, who are unbeaten in their last four away league matches.

The Spireites have conceded the most goals of any side in the top 14, but have also scored 36 league goals, with Lee Bonis leading the way on five.

"I would expect most Paul Cook sides to be a good footballing team," Appleton said. "They are very progressive in what they do, they have people who can deal with the ball and want the ball.

"On the top line as well, they're aggressive. They've got wide players who are comfortable in wide positions, but can also play off the line and come in-field and almost play as 10.

"They are just a good team, they score lots of goals but concede quite a few goals as well. I would imagine it's going to be a pretty open game, two teams who want to attack and want to try and create things.

"We've just got to make sure that we're good in both boxes tomorrow. I know it's a bit of a cliche and you like to think most Saturdays are going to be like that, but tomorrow more than ever, we have to be clinical in their box.

"If we want to win the game, there's no doubt about it that we're going to have to be good in our box as well."

Appleton revealed Shrewsbury are sweating on the fitness of a couple of players ahead of the clash after they picked up knocks in training.