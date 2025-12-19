Appleton taking the pressure on himself as Shrewsbury aim to extend home unbeaten run

Shrewsbury host seventh-placed Chesterfield tomorrow, looking to continue their steady upturn in League Two and follow up a valiant point against table-toppers Walsall last weekend.

Despite recent improvements, Salop remain just two points clear of the relegation zone. In what will be their final match at the Meadow this year, Appleton's side will look to extend their unbeaten home run to six league games.

Asked how he helps his players cope with the pressure of matches, Appleton said: "By trying to take it all on myself, to be honest. I think that's part of a manager and coach's job. Whether you manage it at my level or the Premier League level, you want your players to try and play with a little bit of freedom.

"I think it's important for them to recognise the importance of games as well. I don't think it's wrong to point out how important games can be, whether you're fighting for three points and it's a six-pointer."

Shrewsbury remain without Bradley Ihionvien, who is out after knee surgery, while the fitness of Tom Sang and Ismael Kabia had been a concern in recent weeks.

Appleton added: "It is true, when you're near the top of the table and competing and stuff, you tend to have little injuries. When it's difficult and you have moments where questions are being asked, you tend to get the injuries that you don't really want.

"I'd like to think we've cracked on and I don't think there's been too many times when we've tried to use Bradley getting injured and having a small squad as too much of an excuse. It is what it is and, to be fair to the group, they've been really competitive."

Speaking after the point at Walsall, which was Salop's third consecutive draw, defender Tom Anderson said the team are fearless.

He said: "We respect every team in this league, but we don’t fear anybody. We have just got to come out and play our game, and be confident on the front foot like. We showed what we could do."