Off the pitch, on the fairways - John Marquis on golf, goals, 600 games and going the extra mile

For the Shrewsbury Town striker, the hours away from the pitch are just as important as those spent on it - whether that's fine-tuning his body or heading out onto the golf course with strike partner George Lloyd.

Both forwards have enjoyed a productive spell in front of goal for Salop in recent weeks, and away from football, the pair can often be found walking fairways together rather than the touchlines - a bond Marquis believes naturally feeds back into performances on the pitch.

"Yeah, me and Lloydy tend to play golf quite a lot," he said. "Well, I say a lot, but not so much in the winter months.

"Obviously not when the games are coming thick and fast, but any time that we can, me and Lloydy like to slip out for a round of golf.

"I feel like I'm quite an easy person to get along with. But when you've got common interests and stuff like that, it always helps.

"Lloydy is a great lad around the place as well. He's a very bubbly, bright lad. I think we just naturally gravitate towards each other with some similar interests. Obviously, both being strikers, it helps as well."

Marquis' time at Shrewsbury has not been without turbulence. He was part of the squad relegated from League One last season and even wrote his name into the record books for unwanted reasons.

The forward was sent off after just 13 seconds during a 3-1 defeat to Peterborough United, equalling the fastest red card from the start of a match in English professional football.

The 33-year-old scored 12 goals in 43 appearances last season, and although he has featured 24 times in the current campaign, he has drifted in and out of the starting XI.

Recently, however, Marquis celebrated a major personal milestone by reaching 600 career appearances, with boss Michael Appleton hailing his professionalism.

Asked whether that is something he prides himself on, Marquis said: "Yeah, I do. There's so much that you can do within yourself and within your career to try and get the maximum out of it. I feel like I've tried and I'll continue to try to do that.

"You don't get 600 games and the amount of goals and touch wood I don't think I've had an injury for maybe six years, that's not by luck, that's by doing things that people don't always see.

"That's how I eat away from here, looking after my sleep, my preparation in between games, what I do in the gym. It's not just about the 90 minutes that people see on a Saturday. It's about what you do on a weekly basis, on a daily basis.

"We're in the training ground for maybe four or five hours a day, but there's another 19 hours that can be used very efficiently to get the best out of yourselves.

"I'd say probably the older I've got, the more I've looked after myself, even more. Because it's not a career that's going to last forever. It's going to last as long as I can make it.

"By doing the little things away from here to give me that best chance gives me the opportunity to keep performing at a high level."

Marquis arrived at Shrewsbury in July 2024 having already scored more than 150 goals across the EFL.

The forward came through the ranks at Millwall, making more than 50 appearances, before moving to Doncaster in 2016 where he scored more than 60 goals in 130 appearances.

Reflecting on reaching the 600-game milestone, he added: "At the moment, because you're in the midst of a season and we're fighting for points and everything, you're probably not taking it in as much as you can. But I'm sure when the day comes when I'm no longer playing, I'll look back at it with immense pride.

"I'm proud to have got to this point. My dream was always just to put on the shirt once and play a professional game once. So the fact that I've been able to do it 600-plus times now with a lot of goals along the way and some success, it's something that I am proud of.

"I'm not going to stop now and feel like my job's done. I still feel like there's plenty more to give. The next target for me is to get to 700. It's always on to the next one for me."

Marquis recently netted a bullet header to earn Shrewsbury a point against Grimsby Town at the Meadow - and the striker joked that his physical attributes play a part.

"My head's probably larger than the average person's anyway, so it's a lot easier to get power on when you can," he said.

"But it was all about the delivery and I think that's what centre-forward's thrive off."