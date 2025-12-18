'I put added pressure on myself' - Sam Clucas eager to prove his Premier League quality at Shrewsbury Town

The former Premier League star signed a two-year deal at the Meadow during summer after his contract with Lincoln City concluded.

Of his 25 appearances in all competitions for Shrewsbury so far this season, Clucas has started all but one, contributing six assists and two goals.

Speaking to Flashscore, he said he is loving life at the club: "I'm enjoying my time at Shrewsbury so far. We had a tricky start, but we are starting to turn it around a bit now.

"I just love playing football and have always said that I will play until I can't play anymore because it's the best job in the world.

"I think just enjoying football and the environment is a massive contributor to good performances. Also, I like the added pressure I put on myself every week to perform, as I'm one of the players who have played higher up the pyramid and want to show why."

Clucas boasts 66 Premier League appearances and more than 200 Championship games, alongside over 100 combined League One and League Two outings.

The experienced left-sided player has featured as a wing-back under Michael Appleton, with Salop currently sitting 20th in League Two, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Clucas helped Hull City earn promotion to the Premier League in 2015/16 and played in the following season where the Tigers were relegated back to the Championship.

Asked how he stays motivated during tougher periods, he added: "I’ve had some difficult times in my career, but honestly, I think I've stayed pretty humble and always just remind myself I’m getting paid to play football and I get to kick a ball around every day like I dreamed of when I was a kid.

"Regardless of everything else, it’s the best job in the world. I think to stay in the game professionally for a long period, you have to adapt to a certain mindset and mentality to deal with the pressures of games, fans, clubs, injuries, and so on."

The 35-year-old admits he has begun preparing for life after his playing career and has completed some coaching badges, intending to stay involved in football.

"I took steps a few years ago to start my badges, and I’ve completed my UEFA A licence now," he continued.

"I’ve also done a bit of media work, and my intention is definitely to stay in football in some capacity, as it’s all I’ve known my whole life.

"I feel my experience in and outside the game gives me knowledge and experiences that I want to share and give back to football."

Interview: Flashscore