'We have got to be smarter' - Appleton keen to move quickly in January transfer window

The mid-season transfer window is rapidly approaching, with just two weeks to go until clubs are able to move players on and bring in new additions to strengthen their squads.

Last week, Appleton revealed that Shrewsbury are in talks with multiple targets and hopes to bolster his options at the top end of the pitch. The Salop boss stressed the importance of moving quickly in a competitive market.

"I think when you find yourself in a position where you can't compete with a certain group of teams and clubs, you've got to be a little bit smarter, a little bit more clever," he said.

"I say smart and clever, just move quickly, I think that's probably the best way to put it, and that's what we'll try and do.

"It's always the plan to try and get business done as early as possible, but the reality is when you are the club that are looking to buy or loan or whatever, bring players in, you're not always in control.

Michael Appleton is keen to move quickly in the January transfer window

"We'll try and make sure that we're on the front foot and try and make sure that we're fully prepared for people pulling out of deals and saying no at the last minute, knowing that we can react and go and do what we need to do."

Ahead of his summer rebuild following Salop's relegation to League Two, Appleton revealed he had several "gentleman's agreements" in place with incoming players.

However, the Shrewsbury boss admitted such arrangements can often prove unreliable, with players easily swayed by interest elsewhere.

"You've got to take it with a pinch of salt," he continued.

"We are going to have players that we think we've got done and dusted, and speaking to the media and going 'yes, let's crack on, this is what's happening'. Then, all of a sudden, it will get to the last minute and it won't happen because a bigger club with better finances will come in and stop that from happening.

"I suppose that's the reason why so many clubs try and do it as early as they possibly can to negate the opportunity of someone else realising that you're in for a player and then coming in and gazumping it."

Asked whether he has spoken to players who are not in his plans, Appleton said: "I have. But, the reality is, players are under contract so it's down to them whether they want to stick around or go and get football elsewhere.

"There's only so much you can do and then it'll come down to the individual."