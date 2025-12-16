'Results breed confidence' - Anderson hails Shrewsbury character and progress after Walsall fightback

The centre-back netted his first goal in Salop colours since arriving in May to earn a point at League Two leaders Walsall last Saturday.

Shrewsbury sit 20th in the standings, two points clear of the relegation zone, with just two defeats in their last 10 league outings. Anderson praised Shrewsbury's resilience in coming back from a goal down against Walsall, which he feels underlines their recent improvement.

Asked whether belief is growing within the squad, the 26-year-old said: "Yes, 100 per cent. We showed very good character. We conceded in the first five minutes at top of the league, and you could easily see teams go and lose that three or four nil.

"Earlier in the season we had Tranmere where we conceded early and lost heavily. I think that shows the progression we are making. We have come to top of the league, had a good performance and got a good result.

"It’s a results based industry, you have to get results to gain confidence. Over the summer we signed quite a few players and it takes time to build and gel.

"Four games unbeaten, it is a bit of a cliche, but if you don’t win the game, make sure you don’t lose it, and then points build up. We just need to keep building and getting better."

Anderson beamed as he reflected on scoring his first goal for the club, something he felt made amends for conceding early.

He added: "It was a good ball from Sam Clucas to George Lloyd, a great set, and my eyes just lit up. I hit it first time and luckily it went in.

"I feel like I should have done better for their goal so it was nice to contribute and get one back for us. It’s a great feeling, you can never beat scoring a goal."