'We had to stop the rot' - Marquis says Shrewsbury shedding 'loser's mentality' as he reflects on 'inconsistent' form

Marquis is enjoying strong goal-scoring form, having netted the winner in Salop's FA Cup second round tie against Sutton United before his bullet header earned a point against Grimsby Town midweek.

The 33-year-old now has four goals in all competitions so far this season, with Shrewsbury sitting two points clear of the League Two drop zone.

Marquis, who was a part of the Shrewsbury squad relegated from League One last season, admitted the start to the new campaign has been challenging but says recent months have brought encouragement.

He said: "You've got to be realistic. Obviously we know roughly where we're going to be at as a team this season. We know that we're in a bit of a transitional period.

"But we know that we need to be winning games. We needed to stop the rot of last season, of having a bit of a loser's mentality, which is where you get very used to losing and find winning very hard.

John Marquis celebrates with his Shrewsbury Town teammates after scoring against Grimsby Town

"We're still trying to work our way towards that where we're turning draws into wins and turning possible losses into draws. That does take time. But it's something that we've definitely improved on in the last 10 games. We certainly look harder to beat.

"We're making teams work a bit better for their chances. We know that if we're going the other way, we need to be a bit better in front of goal.

"I believe there's goals in the team, we just need to find a way of creating good chances on a regular basis, and then being able to take them in their moments."

Marquis scored 12 goals in 43 appearances last season. And although he has already featured 24 times in all competitions this campaign, he has found himself drifting in and out of the starting 11.

"That's football," Marquis admitted. "I'd probably say it's been a little bit inconsistent, both on and off the pitch for me.

"There's been times where I felt like I've played well and not got a goal or not got the attacking plaudits I probably would have got, which would have turned a good performance into a very good performance.

"Then there's been times where I've played sometimes as a nine, sometimes as a 10. I just need to concentrate on continuing to be the same person that I am really. I know I'm good for the environment.

"Whether I'm playing or not, there's no bitterness. I always want the team to do well and win, and I want the players that are playing to do well and have success.

"But I know I've still got loads to give when called upon. It's all about being ready. I know, now that I'm a touch older than some of them, that 90 minutes every week is probably a lot to ask for. But I do feel extremely fit and extremely strong and ready to go.

"It has been a season of ups and downs, and inconsistency is probably the best word to summarise it. But that can change very quickly in football.

"One minute you can go from not playing or sitting in the stand and not being involved to being the main part of the jigsaw.

"It's very important to be professional, be prepared correctly, and be ready when called upon."