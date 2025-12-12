Michael Appleton's pre-match thoughts ahead of tough trip to League Two leaders Walsall

The Shrewsbury boss spoke to the press this morning ahead of his side's trip to the league leaders tomorrow.

More than 1,200 Salop fans will make the trip to Bescot where Salop haven't won since December 1993, and Appleton anticipates a difficult afternoon.

Asked whether it is a challenge to relish, he said: "Yes, absolutely. It's one of them where you know what's coming, you know what they're about.

"There won't be too many surprises. They're very good at what they do and they keep it simple, and they don't detach and deter away from that.

"So, from our point of view, we've got to match that. We've got to be as aggressive. We've got to do the basics really well, and hope that we can produce a little bit of quality to make the difference.

"I know it's going to be a very tough game. I was at their game the other night against Oldham and there was nothing in the game, nothing between the two teams, and Walsall forced Oldham into an error.

"That is probably a great indication of what they're about. They're very structured, organised, work their socks off, and they do the basics and the simple things really, really well.

"That sets them up, and because they've got that honesty about them, they put the opposition under pressure to make mistakes. And when the opposition make mistakes, they tend to punish them."

Walsall sit top of the standings and will look for their fourth league win in a row against Shrewsbury.

Last season they stormed to the top of the league, but ended the season in the play-offs where they missed out on promotion.

Salop boss Appleton has been impressed with the way Walsall responded to that disappointment.

"I suppose they've got a greater motivation than everybody else," he added. "That can happen when you miss out ever so slightly. It can almost galvanise your group and give you that greater motivation.

"They've clearly done that this year. Obviously, it's like anything, it's all down to players. Last year, they lost Jamille Matt to injury and lost Nathan Lowe when he went back to Stoke. When key things like that happen, it can derail your season.

"It’s just a great example for me, football is all about players. Us coaches, managers, there's a lot of coaches and managers out there that have got a high opinion of themselves. And they get that, but ultimately, it is down to players.

"He's (Mat Sadler) has got a really good group of players that they've recruited really well. They recruit really well from non-league as well, and they've got a formula that's working for them."