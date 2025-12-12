Latest Shrewsbury Town fitness news with updates on Tom Sang and Ismeal Kabia

Josh Ruffels and Will Boyle will return to action after serving suspensions during Tuesday's draw with Grimsby Town, while Appleton confirmed that Sam Stubbs is now suspended due to the number of bookings he has accumulated.

Tom Sang missed the Grimsby clash due to a "sore" Achilles. The 26-year-old received treatment last Sunday, but Appleton admitted the issue had not settled down as quickly as hoped.

Ahead of Salop's visit to League Two leaders Walsall tomorrow, Appleton provided an update on Sang's chances of being involved.

"Josh Ruffels and Will Boyle come back into the squad after their suspensions," he said. "But, we lose Sam Stubbs after he got five bookings.

"In terms of injuries, Tom Sang is touch and go still, he is still 50/50. We will see what he's like this morning. But that could go either way, and the rest are as we were."

Ismeal Kabia was withdrawn at the end of normal time in last weekend's FA Cup win over Sutton United and was substituted before the hour mark against Grimsby due to illness.

Appleton revealed that Kabia, who turned 20-years-old on Wednesday, is now feeling better and is available for selection against Walsall.

He added: "It was more illness than anything. Obviously, he came off at the end of normal time against Sutton, with a little bit of a neural problem.

"But the other night (Grimsby), he was just feeling a little bit unwell, but he seems to be a lot better now. It was his birthday mid-week so that's probably perked him up a little bit."

Shrewsbury head into the clash sitting two points above the League Two relegation zone and with just one away league win this season.

Meanwhile, Walsall are top of the table with 38 points from 19 games and have won three league matches in a row.