Appleton in 'fighting mode' as Shrewsbury Town battle to pull clear of drop zone

Shrewsbury sit two points above the bottom two ahead of a trip to league-leaders Walsall tomorrow, hoping to build on their positive FA Cup win against Sutton United and midweek draw with Grimsby Town.

Salop have enjoyed an upturn in form, with 13 of their 18 points this season coming in their last nine matches.

Asked whether he feels his side are close to putting a run together, Appleton said: "I certainly hope so. For me, the results are the most important thing at this moment in time.

"You probably hear me a lot, certainly at previous clubs, talk about performances and performances. Results will take care of themselves, whereas I feel like I'm in a little bit of fighting mode at the minute.

"I think it's important to try and get as many points as we possibly can and try and pull away into a little bit of a safer area.

"Once we do that, I can start worrying and thinking about how we perform."

Shrewsbury now head into the busy Christmas period, with five matches to play between now and, including, New Year's Day.

They face a Walsall side aiming for a fourth straight league win, while Shrewsbury have managed just one away league victory so far.

Recently, only Bradley Ihionvien had been unavailable, but Salop were without Tom Sang through injury against Grimsby, while Josh Ruffels and Will Boyle served suspensions. Ismeal Kabia has also been ill.

Despite those setbacks, Appleton says increased squad depth has been crucial.

"It's definitely been helpful because we haven't got a big squad," he added.

"We've got a pretty small squad and very deliberate to try and get a little bit of extra quality and squeeze the budget as best we possibly can.

"I think the stronger a squad you've got, the more options you've got, the more opportunities to try and change things, do things a little bit different.

"I do hope that continues because then, even when you have got a smaller squad, it gives you that flexibility that sometimes you need."