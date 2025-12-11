'Not a million miles away' - George Lloyd backs Shrewsbury Town to climb League Two table

The striker has backed Salop to climb the League Two table after a recent upturn in results, including a midweek draw against Grimsby Town.

Lloyd scored twice in Shrewsbury's 3-3 draw with Gillingham at the Meadow, where Salop have been in imperious form. They travel to League Two leaders Walsall tomorrow, chasing just their second league win on the road this season.

"I think the performances kind of speak for themselves," the 25-year-old said. "We have played better. We're getting more opportunities, more chances, and have kept more clean sheets.

"At the start of the season we just didn't find a rhythm for whatever reason that is, I don't know, it happens.

"Obviously, we're quite a new squad, there was quite a lot of new faces. It sometimes takes long time to gel. It's not a quick thing.

"You're trying to learn what different players' strengths and weaknesses are.

"I think we are in quite a good position now. We just need to keep going, and keep learning. I don't feel we're a million miles away."

Lloyd, who has now netted three goals this season, was moved to play right wing-back during Shrewsbury's draw with Grimsby after Ismeal Kabia was withdrawn and Tom Sang was unavailable.

Shrewsbury's recent upturn has seen them earn 13 of their 18 points in the past nine league matches.

Asked if he believes Salop can push towards mid-table, Lloyd added: "Why not? Especially if we play like the first half against Gillingham, there's no reason we can't go and rise to the table.

"We've definitely picked up results. I haven't looked at the form table, but I imagine we are a bit higher in the form table than we are in the actual table. That just shows the levels we've come to.

"I think we can get better. I think everyone knows we can get better. We've got a good squad, good staff, but we just need to keep piecing it together."

He added: "We've got a good changing room, we've got good staff and everyone's quite positive. Obviously, we are constantly just trying to get better as a team, as a squad, and I think we are doing that."