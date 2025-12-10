Michael Appleton reveals Shrewsbury Town's January transfer window plans with several expected to leave

The Salop boss admitted there will be a number of departures as he looks to address issues within the squad and strengthen ahead of the second half of the season.

Midfielder Harrison Biggins is among the players informed they are free to move on, with the club willing to let him leave for no fee.

With just more than three weeks until the transfer window opens on January 1, Appleton said: "All we are doing is making sure that we identify players and positions that we think we really need to take care of. I've had conversations with people who will leave or have been told that they can leave.

"That will free up places, so we'll naturally look to do that. It depends on finances, availability, anything can happen in terms of injuries between now and Jan.

"You've only seen what's happened to Brad, and then obviously we go into the Newport game and Chuck, Brad and Lloyd are all out. God forbid there's any more injuries. I think availability, finances, all that type of stuff come into play."

Asked about the importance of having players on board, he added: "I can't worry too much about the ones that aren't. I've got to try and help and affect the ones that are on board. I think we've got a reasonably decent group from that point of view. I think clearly there'll be a few bodies that will leave in January.

"What we've got to make sure is that the bodies that we bring in are better than the ones that leave. If that enables us to be a little bit more flexible with our shape and what we do, then even better."

The summer window saw significant changes to the Shrewsbury squad following Appleton's appointment as manager.

However, he has now confirmed the club is on the lookout for at least four new signings.

"Absolutely, 100 per cent," Appleton said. "I'd want to do that if we were absolutely flying, because I think it's healthy, I think it's good. So hopefully that will be the case, yeah."