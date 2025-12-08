Shrewsbury Town stars hope for dream draw against FA Cup giants

Salop booked their place in the hat with a comeback victory over non-league Sutton United on Saturday. Ismeal Kabia's stunning late strike forced extra time, before John Marquis stepped up to seal the win and send Shrewsbury through.

Town will be ball number 47 in this evening's draw, where Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition.

Kabia, on loan from Arsenal, admitted he would love the opportunity to face his parent club.

"Hopefully we do get Arsenal in the next round, it would be good," he said.

"I'm very excited, we could get anyone. Hopefully one of the big teams to showcase our ability. We will give it a real good go.

"It's a very special competition. Anyone could deliver an upset, so it is something to look forward to."

Shrewsbury have already received a significant financial boost from their cup run. The win over Sutton earned them £79,500 in prize money, on top of the £47,750 collected for their first-round victory against South Shields.

Both matches were televised, bringing in additional broadcast revenue.

Salop are guaranteed at least £26,500 in third-round prize money, even if they exit at the next stage - but a win would see them pocket £121,500.

Match-winner Marquis said the squad are well aware of how valuable a lucrative tie could be.

He added: "The way things are at the club at the moment, if we can pull a massive tie out it will really help us financially and the chairman.

"It’s nice to come away from the league where it hasn’t been as plain sailing as we would have liked.

"You always want one of the big boys away from home. Some of the lads haven’t experienced that.

"Either a winnable tie again or a nice big boy away from home."

The FA Cup third round draw takes place live on TNT Sports from approximately 6.40pm.