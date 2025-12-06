Appleton stresses first goal key to improve Shrewsbury's away form and cites pressure on his side

Shrewsbury have managed just two wins on their travels so far this season in all competitions as they visit non-league Sutton United in the FA Cup second round today (5.15pm k/o).

Away from home in League Two, Shrewsbury have conceded 21 goals so far this season, compared to 10 at the Meadow.

Salop were able to score first and net two first-half goals in their most recent away victory at South Shields in the FA Cup first round, and Appleton believes that taking the initiative is essential to improving their away form.

Asked if he could pinpoint the reasons for their struggles on the road, Appleton said: "I think we certainly were one of those teams this year that, because of the start that we had, there's been a lot of pressure on every game, almost every single game.

"I think you saw it last Saturday. If you score the first goal in any game of football, whether it's a cup competition or a league game, you give yourself a massive, massive chance of winning it or not losing it. Last Saturday was a great example of that.

"We've gone 2-0 ahead and 3-1 ahead in a game against a strong team who are probably fancied to get promoted this year. Because we've done that, we gave ourselves a chance not to lose.

"Cup competitions, anything can happen throughout the 90 minutes. They tend to be a rollercoaster ride of games. But again, we want to be quite aggressive if we can.

"If we do score that first goal, obviously from a confidence point of view, one, it makes us certainly feel a lot better about ourselves. But secondly, the opposition have to come out and throw more bodies forward.

"So I hope that's the case tomorrow, but you can never guarantee anything.

Appleton revealed that Taylor Perry sustained a knock in training this week - but that the midfielder is okay.

Perry featured in training on Friday which Appleton said would determine whether he would feature in the squad to face Sutton.

"Taylor Perry had a bit of an issue this week with his ankle, which was a bit of a concern but he seems to have come through it," Appleton added.

"He's going to train today and, hopefully, if he comes through it, he'll obviously be in the squad."

The Shrewsbury boss was angered with the officiating during last Saturday's 3-3 draw with Gillingham in League Two.

And he was impressed with his side's ability to see the game out for the draw and find the net as they did.

Asked what he learned from the clash, Appleton said: "It could have been very different. We could have ended up losing the game, but we didn't. Scoring three goals obviously is a positive. We haven't done that on many occasions this year. So that was pleasing.

"I think the way we dealt with the last seven minutes plus added time in that circumstance, the way things had gone, I felt that was good that they stood up to that.

"I thought we also stood up to the physical side of what Gillingham brought, which was good.

"So from that point of view, there are things that I've learnt that certainly will help us going forward."