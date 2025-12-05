Shrewsbury look to maintain strong FA Cup record at Sutton United

Salop have only failed to reach the third round of the competition twice in the past decade - last season, when they were beaten by Salford City in the first round, and in the 2017/18 season, when they were knocked out by Fleetwood Town in a replay.

Tomorrow, they travel to Sutton United of the National League, aiming to reach to the FA Cup third round again, where they could face one of English football's giants.

Over the past decade, Shrewsbury have earned ties against Liverpool, Manchester United, Wolves, and West Ham United, to name just a few. A win over Sutton United tomorrow would offer the prospect of another big-money tie.

Michael Appleton's side will again feature on television, as they did during the first round. This is the reason behind their later 5.15pm kick-off time - something the Shrewsbury boss believes is due to the potential for an upset.

This was also the case in the first round against National League North side South Shields, but Shrewsbury avoided any embarrassment, comfortably sweeping them aside with a 3-1 win.

However, away matches have proved trickier for Shrewsbury this season, and that victory at South Shields was only their second away win of the campaign.

Despite this, Salop have enjoyed a strong period of form, with just two losses in their last eight league games, and continued their good run with a point against Gillingham in League Two last weekend.

Asked for his thoughts on recent performances, midfielder Josh Ruffels said: "I think overall, it's been a lot more positive. From previously, it was a really tough start for the lads. I know there have been a couple of results where we've let a few in, and it's been a couple of tough away results.

"But I think in general, it's been a lot more positive, and I think we've got to build on that. I think most teams will take that, and if we can build on that through the Christmas time, it's going to put us in a much better position.

"We’re not far at all, no. If we can obviously, we talk about it all the time, protecting a zero, and keeping yourself in the game as long as possible."

George Lloyd is in red-hot form, having scored a brace against Gillingham, and Salop will be looking to put away their chances to avoid a potential upset.

Sutton United currently sit 17th in the National League, with five wins from their opening 21 league games. Four of those victories have come on home soil, meaning, like Shrewsbury, they’ve had more success at home.

However, Sutton have been in excellent form since Chris Agutter's appointment as head coach in early October. They’re unbeaten in their last five league games, with three consecutive wins.

Shrewsbury will need to be on their guard as the U's have already shown their cup pedigree - particularly against Shropshire clubs.

Sutton overcame Farnham Town in a fourth qualifying round replay and then defeated AFC Telford United in the first round, and they’ll be eager to claim a second victory over a Shropshire side tomorrow.