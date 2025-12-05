Appleton determined to deny TV cameras the FA Cup upset he believes they're hoping for

Salop's second-round tie at National league side Sutton United kicks off at 5.15pm tomorrow to allow it to be broadcast live on television.

Their convincing 3-1 win in the previous round, where they avoided the potential banana skin of National League North side South Shields, was also selected for TV coverage.

And boss Appleton believes Shrewsbury have been chosen again because of the chance for an upset.

He said: "I think it's one of them where you look at the game on Saturday, it's set up, the reality is we're on live TV on Saturday evening, so again, I said it when we went to South Shields, there's a reason why we're on TV because people think that there's a potential upset.

"I get that and I understand that so I think from our point of view we've just got to go there and almost, you know, not romanticise about it.

"The fact is that it's true because I've been there before and I've had them sort of third round games against Premier League clubs and the great occasions, now it might not happen, but you know, give yourself an opportunity to be in the hat for the third round because anything can happen.

"You get a team, any kind of team in the Premier League will challenge you."

Winning teams at this stage will pocket £79,500 in prize money, along with a place in the third-round draw where they could potentially face one of English football's biggest clubs as Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition.

Appleton added: "It's great, it's great for the football club, it gives the football club a boost, not just from a confidence point of view but from a financial point of view which is important, especially with January around the corner.

"So we'll sort of look forward to that and hopefully be able to sort of get through to the next round and then like you say, we've got a huge, huge game against Grimsby on the Tuesday evening."