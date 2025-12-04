Josh Ruffels opens up on 'calm and sensible' responsibilities as Shrewsbury's versatile option

The 32-year-old who signed on at the Croud Meadow in October has racked more than 300 Football League appearances – the bulk of which have come at left-back or on the left side of midfield.

However, since reuniting with his former Oxford United boss Michael Appleton at Salop, the experienced campaigner has also been used as a holding midfielder, protecting the back four – a position he has played under the boss previously.

And Ruffels is enjoying the role, stating: “It's been refreshing, to be honest. I obviously played there when I was younger, under the gaffer. It's something I've enjoyed, and he trusts me in that position. It's kind of getting your bearings again in a different position.”

He added: “I've obviously been left-back, left-wing-back for the last five, six years. I think plenty of training and getting used to it again, and game-time.

“I feel like I'm in a good place now. I think you have to be a lot more patient and a lot more sensible as a six. Whereas, when I was left-back, at some points, I was bombing forward, and as a left-wing back, you kind of have that freedom to go forward.

“It's definitely more of a calm, sensible head on me, and kind of protect the back line, really.

“You see a lot of the ball, and you're in the mix a lot. You can create opportunities for the forwards, and you're always in and amongst the action.

"Whereas a left-back, sometimes you can. It's in short spells, where you are on the ball. Like I said, it's adapting, and remembering how to play that position, and your awareness, and different things. I feel like it's starting to come together quite nicely. You are more of an important cog.

“It's to start the possession, and to start the attacks for the team. I don't feel any pressure or anything. I think it's just more of an enjoyable position, in the sense where you get on the ball a lot more.

"I feel like with my ability, you've got to back yourself to be that guy that starts the attacks and starts the possession.”