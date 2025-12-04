Josh Ruffels opens up on 'calm and sensible' responsibilities as Shrewsbury's versatile option
Josh Ruffels is revelling in his new ”calm and sensible” midfield role and enjoying being Shrewsbury Town’s Mr Versatile.
The 32-year-old who signed on at the Croud Meadow in October has racked more than 300 Football League appearances – the bulk of which have come at left-back or on the left side of midfield.
However, since reuniting with his former Oxford United boss Michael Appleton at Salop, the experienced campaigner has also been used as a holding midfielder, protecting the back four – a position he has played under the boss previously.
And Ruffels is enjoying the role, stating: “It's been refreshing, to be honest. I obviously played there when I was younger, under the gaffer. It's something I've enjoyed, and he trusts me in that position. It's kind of getting your bearings again in a different position.”
He added: “I've obviously been left-back, left-wing-back for the last five, six years. I think plenty of training and getting used to it again, and game-time.
“I feel like I'm in a good place now. I think you have to be a lot more patient and a lot more sensible as a six. Whereas, when I was left-back, at some points, I was bombing forward, and as a left-wing back, you kind of have that freedom to go forward.
“It's definitely more of a calm, sensible head on me, and kind of protect the back line, really.
“You see a lot of the ball, and you're in the mix a lot. You can create opportunities for the forwards, and you're always in and amongst the action.
"Whereas a left-back, sometimes you can. It's in short spells, where you are on the ball. Like I said, it's adapting, and remembering how to play that position, and your awareness, and different things. I feel like it's starting to come together quite nicely. You are more of an important cog.
“It's to start the possession, and to start the attacks for the team. I don't feel any pressure or anything. I think it's just more of an enjoyable position, in the sense where you get on the ball a lot more.
"I feel like with my ability, you've got to back yourself to be that guy that starts the attacks and starts the possession.”