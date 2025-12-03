What Shrewsbury Town prospect Isaac England must focus on in the eyes of Michael Appleton as boss makes 'huge' claim





The teenage midfielder has made a big impression this term, already playing in 10 of Shrews’ League Two fixtures and impressing despite his tender years.



And boss Appleton is eager for him push on ahead of what the head coach will be a ‘huge’ season for the 17-year-old.

Shrewsbury-born England signed his first professional contract with his hometown club in the summer and Appleton is eager for the youngster to gain as much experience as he can.