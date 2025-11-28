Will Brook agrees new long-term Shrewsbury Town contract after impressive form

The 22-year-old has been the success story of Town's season in League Two having joined the club from non-league initially as back-up to Manchester United loanee Elyh Harrison in August.

But he has made the No.1 spot his own since a first regular run in the side under Michael Appleton in late September and has been rewarded with a long-term deal.

His initial terms expired next summer.

It has been some emergence for the former Leeds and Nottingham Forest academy prospect, who was set to turn to the building industry alongside playing part-time for former club Leamington before Shrewsbury snapped up his services.

"Will has done incredibly well since coming into the football club," said Appleton, whose Town side face former boss Gareth Ainsworth and Gillingham at Croud Meadow on Saturday.

"It was only three or four months ago that he was about to begin work as a builder with his dad and play part-time in non-league.

"But he has come in and really made the most of the opportunity he's been given.

"Will had to be patient at the start but ever since coming into the team, he's shown a level of consistency beyond his years.

"Will has improved a lot in a short space of time and what’s really exciting is his potential to keep growing and developing. I’m delighted that his long-term future is with us."

Brook initially had opportunities between the sticks while Old Trafford prospect Harrison was away on England youth duty.

He was a safe pair of hands and kept three consecutive clean sheets during Shrewsbury's crucial unbeaten October which provided hope of a climb away from the League Two drop zone.

Brook also played his part in the recent 1-0 victory against lowly rivals Newport County.

The Yorkshireman came through the youth ranks at Leeds before two years in the academy set-up at Nottingham Forest until the summer, when he switched to Leamington of the National League North.