Shrewsbury 1 Newport County 0: Scully stunner hands Salop vital victory over basement boys

Six minutes after the restart, Scully arrowed a stunning effort into the top-right corner to claim a crucial three points and return Salop to winning ways.

The result lifts Shrewsbury two points clear of the League Two relegation zone. They have now lost just once in their last six league matches and have kept three consecutive clean sheets at the Meadow.

The significance of the clash needed little embellishment - lose, and Shrewsbury would drop to the bottom, win, and they would pull clear of the league’s basement side.

Appleton was sweating on the fitness of several players ahead of the clash, and the Salop bench reflected those concerns as teenager Will Gray was among the substitutes.

Due to illness, Taylor Perry spent a couple of hours in hospital on Friday night, while George Lloyd and Chuks Aneke are both sidelined.

It was a gritty, tense contest from the outset. The first major chance fell to Newport’s Habeeb Ogunneye in the sixth minute, released through a gap in the Shrewsbury back line by Gerard Garner. The forward looked certain to fire past Will Brook, only for the goalkeeper to race off his line and make an excellent save.

Shrewsbury built momentum of their own, taking care not to be punished on the counter. The lively Tommy McDermott sent an effort over the bar before Newport threatened again, with Akin Ogunneye heading off target.

As the half-hour approached, both McDermott and Josh Ruffels went close to giving Salop the lead, each seeing low drives pushed away smartly by Jordan Wright.

Newport responded through Cameron Antwi, who blasted over shortly before the break, but the sides went in level after a fiercely competitive opening period.

It was an unglamorous start to the second-half, but Shrewsbury cared little as a moment of magic from Anthony Scully gave them the lead just six minutes after the restart.

Sam Clucas won back possession and the ball broke kindly to Scully on the edge of the area, where he took full advantage of the time and space to fire a sublime strike into the top-right corner, sparking wild celebrations.

Salop pushed hard for a second, with Sam Clucas seeing a powerful effort saved and Will Boyle having a header cleared off the line.

It should have been 2-0 in the 73rd minute when Ismael Kabia fired over from inside the six-yard box. John Marquis had powered into the area and found him unmarked, but Kabia squandered the golden opportunity.

Shrewsbury were made to work hard until the end, but battled brilliantly to resist late pressure and hold on for the crucial win.

Lineup

Shrewsbury Town: Brook, Anderson, Boyle, Stubbs, Clucas, Sang, Ruffels, McDermott (Hoole, 75), Scully, Kabia, Marquis.

Unused subs: Harrison,, Benning, Biggins, England, Gray.

Referee: Elliot Swallow