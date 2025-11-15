Michael Appleton reveals fresh Shrewsbury Town injury woes and ‘sickness and diarrhoea bug’ in squad

Speaking ahead of Salop’s crucial League Two clash with Newport County on Saturday (3pm), boss Michael Appleton revealed his side’s fresh injury concerns.

Both Chuks Aneke and George Lloyd are sidelined with injuries, while Perry is absent from the squad due to illness.

Speaking to BBC Shropshire ahead of the clash, Appleton said: “Lloyd is not in the 11, he picked up a knock on Thursday with his hip flexor. We don’t know the full extent of it yet.

“Chuks has an issue with his calf, that is why he is missing. I don;’t know if it is because of a change in the weather.

“That is two key forwards who are out of the game which doesn’t help.

“We have had a bit of an illness in the camp which resulted in Taylor Perry on Friday night being unwell and he had to go to hospital for a few hours.

“But I think he is fine now, it is more of a viral thing. He is back home now.

“It has been a sickness and diarrhoea bug going through the club. Numbers wise we are down and it hasn’t helped the preparation, but we are here now and ready to go.”

This was reflected in the squad to face Newport. Appleton named three changes from the team that was beaten at Crewe Alexandra the previous weekend, with Tom Anderson, Tommy McDermott and John Marquis all coming into the starting 11.

The Salop bench lacked in attacking options with the absence of Lloyd and Aneke as teenager Will Gray was among the substitutes.