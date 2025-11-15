Michael Appleton admits ‘relief’ after Shrewsbury secure victory in high-stakes clash

A stunning strike from Anthony Scully earned Shrewsbury their third consecutive home win at the Meadow - the first time they have achieved that feat since August 2023.

Salop have now lost just once in their last six league matches and sit 21st in the League Two table, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Delighted boss Michael Appleton said: “I am feeling great, relieved is probably the overriding feeling.

“With the type of game, there was always going to be a lot of tension, a lot of anxiety, I felt that and I think the players felt that at times.

“I don’t think there were too many moments in the game where I felt uncomfortable that we were going to concede to be honest.

“Will (Brook) had to make one big save in the first-half, but apart from that I felt very comfortable.”

Newport, who have taken just 11 points from their opening 16 matches, dismissed former Salop defender David Hughes.

It was a gritty, tense affair, but Shrewsbury found the all-important breakthrough through Scully six minutes after the restart.

After Sam Clucas won back possession, the ball broke kindly to Scully on the edge of the area, where he took full advantage of the time and space to whip a sublime strike into the top-right corner and spark wild celebrations.

“He is capable of that,” Appleton continued. “I worked with him for two and a half years at Lincoln, and I know the type of goals that he can score.

“He likes a spectacular one, we want him to get a few more tap-ins, that is important and I think he knows that.

“But, it was a wonderful goal, a wonderful strike. I am used to him scoring goals like that on a reasonably regular basis.”

The stunning strike was Scully’s third goal of the campaign. The 26-year-old operated in a more central role for Shrewsbury in the game.

Shrewsbury were forced to withstand pressure late-on but defended superbly to protect their lead and secure a crucial three points.

The result also maintained their remarkable record of not losing at home to Newport County since their first Football League meeting in Shropshire back in December 1951, when Salop were beaten 4-1.

The hosts had chances to make the afternoon more comfortable, including a golden opportunity for Ismeal Kabia in the 73rd minute. Kabia fired over from inside the six-yard box after John Marquis powered into the area and picked him out unmarked.

Asked what it was like on the sidelines to see chances go begging, Appleton added: “It was very frustrating. That was our frustration midweek at Northampton.

“To create so many opportunities, maybe not as clear-cut as then, but there were one or two that were very clear-cut.

“I can be critical, and I need to at the right moment. But, right now, I am going to praise them and say well done.

“It was a difficult game to deal with given the circumstances. Everybody knew what the situation was, so to keep a clean sheet, score a goal like we did to win, and be fairly comfortable in the game as well, I can only say well done to them.”